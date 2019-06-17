Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10k to find best ribs in America

Reynolds Wrap is on a search for the best barbecue in the country and you could be paid to find it. This summer, one lucky person will travel across the United States all expenses paid, visiting some of the most famous barbecue spots on the hunt for the best grub.

The winner will be paid $10,000 and be able to bring a friend for the ultimate barbecue road trip.

To apply, applicants must submit a photo of themselves grilling their favorite recipe, along with approximately 100 words on why they’re the best person for the job. Applications must be received by June 19.