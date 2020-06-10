Rexburg mayor hopes discovery of human remains at Daybell home brings closure to family

The remains were found during a search warrant that was executed on the Daybell home Tuesday morning

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – The mayor of Rexburg says he hopes the discovery of human remains found on the property of Chad Daybell brings closure to the families of those involved.

In a statement to ABC4 News reporter Jason Nguyen, Mayor Jerry Merrill said it’s a sad day for Rexburg but also didn’t make it 100% clear if the remains that were found were that of missing Idaho kids, 7-year-old Joshua J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

“It’s a good day in the sense that it is good to try to bring some closure to the family and to this story,” said Mayor Jerry Merrill. “You know that has been dragged out for so long, and so we are glad to have that closure but it is a very sad day for the people who knew those kids, you know that loved them and cared about them. So there is nothing to celebrate.”

The remains were found Tuesday morning after the Rexburg Police Department executed a sealed search warrant at the home belonging to the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of “JJ” and his sister Tylee, who have been missing since September.

ABC4 continuously attempted to reach law enforcement after our interview with the Mayor but no one would return any calls to confirm the remains had been identified. Jason Nguyen then reached out to a representative of the kid’s grandparent’s Kay and Larry Woodcock who gave us permission to air this interview.

Witnesses told ABC4 News content partner, East Idaho News that they saw police pull Chad Daybell over about a mile from his house and take him into custody. Rexburg police later confirmed Daybell has pending charges. He has been booked in the Fremont County Jail.

In a case that has garnered national attention, police said they became suspicious after Lori Vallow continually lied to them regarding her children’s whereabouts but found their belongings in a storage unit and no one had seen either of the kids for months.

Chad and Lori Daybell were later located in Hawaii and Lori was extradited to Idaho where she remains behind bars at the Madison County Jail, unable to post her bail of $1 million. Her next court date is scheduled for July.

Chad and Lori Daybell are also under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to the death of Chad’s last wife Tammy Daybell who died suddenly at her home in Salem, Utah in October 2019.

