Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews are working to put out a large wildfire in Beaver, Oklahoma.

Residents in the area are being asked to evacuate their homes after a large wildfire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the US National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas.

The U.S. National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas, says residents living in the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road EW-21 should consider evacuating at this time. 

According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kan., the fire is moving north/ northwest towards Mocane and Forgan.

There are no reports of injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

