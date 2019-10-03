Researcher creates app that detects cancer in eyes of children

SYDNEY, NSW – AUGUST 11: An eye is seen August 11, 2005 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- A scientist has developed an app that can detect cancer in photos of children’s eyes.

The mobile device app called the White Eye Detector can spot leukocoria, an abnormal reflection in the retina. It’s indicative of a rare form of eye cancer and other eye diseases.

Dr. Bryan F. Shaw, an associate professor at Baylor University hopes he can prevent child blindness with the app. Doctors usually check for the disease in children, but the app may give parents a detection tool as well.

In a published research article in Science Advance, the app tests children for an abnormal pupillary reflex which creates a yellow or white appearance in the pupil.

Dr. Shaw hopes that an early diagnosis can result in better outcomes and the preservation of sight.