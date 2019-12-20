Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — NBC News’ Sam Brock is reporting that Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who has been missing since Dec. 12, was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, Texas. That’s near Houston.

Her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition, the report says. NBC News spoke with Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, who told them those details.

Tammy Broussard said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.

Law enforcement would not confirm those details from Broussard.

We have a crew at the scene in Jersey Village and will continue to provide information from law enforcement as it becomes available.