Report: Firefighters have the highest job satisfaction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are the happiest workers in America, according to a Bloomberg special report.

The survey by Bloomberg Work Wise, was based on a scale of 0 to 10 — with 10 being the happiest and 0 being the least satisfied. The survey found that they are the most satisfied, even though their median annual income is just under $50,000.

Other professions with high satisfaction rates included mine cutters and channeling machine operators, pediatricians, communications professors and guidance counselors.