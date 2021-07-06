Report compiles list of safest cars for teen drivers

NEW YORK, NY(CBS Newspath) – A new report identifies which cars can keep teens stay safe on the road. Teen drivers can be easily distracted and don’t have the experience behind the wheel to avoid a crash. That’s part of the reason teenagers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident compared to older drivers.

Consumer Reports’ Jennifer Stockburger says it’s important parents make sure new drivers have the right kind of car. Consumer Reports teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to create a list of new and used cars for teen drivers.

There are nearly 90 vehicles ranging in price from $6,400 to nearly $40,000. All received high marks for reliability and crash avoidance.

The vehicles also performed well in crash tests. “It’s really important to select a vehicle for a teen that will help protect them if they do get in a crash. You want them to have as much protection as you can afford,” said President of IIHS David Harkey.

Newer vehicles have better technology to help prevent an accident in the first place. “You want to do skew to that crash avoidance side, what are the features that can keep them out of that crash knowing their judgment isn’t there. How can the car help them be better drivers,” asked Stockburger.

Stockburger says parents should steer clear of sports cars and stick with safety. To view the full list of safe vehicles for teens, visit iihs.org.