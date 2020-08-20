Rep. Deb Haaland to deliver remarks on final night of Democratic National Convention

deb haaland 1_128795

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland is set to deliver remarks at the Democratic National Convention Thursday. The convention will take place on August 20 from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

The theme of Thursday’s program is “America’s Promise.” Other people scheduled to speak include U.S. Senator Cory Booker, author Jon Meacham, and a performance by John Legend and Common. The program will wrap up with a speech by Former Vice-President Joe Biden.

