(KRQE)- Did your summer getaway not go as planned? Good news, you may have a chance to redo it.

The American Society of Travel Advisors is launching a “Vacation Do-Over ” contest. One lucky winner will get $10,000 to reclaim their ruined trip.

An expert travel advisor will plan the vacation for you to make sure everything goes smoothly. All you have to do is submit a story describing your vacation horror story.

The deadline to enter is July 19. For more information on how to enter, click here.