Red Cross NM volunteers continue work in Louisiana

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re getting a look at the work that volunteers from New Mexico are doing to help with the relief effort in Louisiana. Officials tell KRQE at least a dozen Red Cross volunteers from New Mexico have already deployed to the gulf coast and more are on the way.

Saturday, Brianna Hrabina got to Napoleonville where she’s helping set up a shelter in a middle school gymnasium for an estimated 200 people. She says they lost everything when Hurricane Ida hit the area last weekend.

“A lot of trees are everywhere, broken. A lot of houses are caved in. The telephone lines are crashed down adn next to this middle school, there’s actually a home with a tree collapsed on it,” said Hrabina.

She says more volunteers are needed. Information can be found on the Red Cross website.