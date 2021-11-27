Record number of guns confiscated by TSA during the holidays

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The TSA says it is confiscating a record number of guns this holiday season. Of course, guns cannot be in a carry-on and should never be loaded but TSA is reporting a 20-year high in the number of weapons that have been confiscated.

Last Saturday, holiday travelers in Atlanta scrambled to get out of the way after a passenger who had been pulled aside for a secondary screening of his carry-on lunged for a loaded gun in his luggage. Three people were injured and that man is still missing.

TSA is warning passengers they need to know policies before heading to the airport. “If you are traveling, for example, with items that are not allowed in carry-on luggage – that includes things like self-defense items, knives, tools over seven inches – we see those all the time. Those belong in your checked baggage,” says TSA spokeswoman Lorie Danker.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson Airport has confiscated the most guns of any airport this year with more than 450.