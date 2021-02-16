Real estate: What $500K buys you in California vs. Texas

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)



This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

This Aledo, Texas home is for sale for $584,500. (Courtesy photo)

NATIONAL (NEXSTAR) – Comparisons between California and Texas have been rife lately, as a slew of tech moguls and companies, including Elon Musk, have announced plans to ditch Silicon Valley for the Lone Star State.

Is it worth the move? Nexstar compared two homes — one in Santa Rosa, California and one in Aledo, Texas — to see just how much $500,000 gets you in the two states. Aledo is a small town about 30 minutes outside Fort Worth, Texas. The city is just about two square miles and has a population just under 3,000.

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

This Santa Rosa, California home is for sale for $569,000. (Courtesy photo)

13640 Walsh Ave., pictured above, is selling for $584,500. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features 2,821 sq. ft. of modern farmhouse detailing, including a timeless wood-beamed ceiling, wine fridge and gas fireplace.

For just over $15,000 more, you could purchase the below Santa Rosa home, at 1516 Plumeria Dr. Santa Rosa, near California’s Wine Country, has a population of just over 176,000. It’s about an hour drive to wine-tasting haven Napa.

In Santa Rosa, $569,000 gets you a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that clocks in just over 1,000 sq. ft. — about half the size of the Aledo home. It features a fireplace, updated modern kitchen and a spacious backyard complete with beds for growing.