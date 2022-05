(NEXSTAR) – Actor Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

He was 67 years old.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, Deadline reported. He was there filming a new movie, according to Deadline.

Nexstar spoke with Liotta’s booking agent Thursday who declined to offer comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.