FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two brothers and a woman following the "massacre" of three close friends in Frostproof, Florida, Friday night. Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, who Sheriff Grady Judd said "did the damage," was charged with three counts of murder. TJ's girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and brother, Robert Wiggins, 21, were arrested and charged with being accessories to the murders.

The sheriff's office said the victims, Brandon Rollins, 27, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, planned a nighttime catfishing trip near Lake Streety Friday evening.