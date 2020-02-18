Purse discovered in Ohio school wall contains items from 1950s

NORTH CANTON, OH (KRQE)- A long-lost purse found in an Ohio school wall is like a time capsule from the 1950s. It was found in 2019 by a custodian making repairs at North Canton Middle School.

It belonged to Patti Rumfola Michele, a former student who lost it in 1957. Rumfola Michele died in 2013 but the purse’s contents gave her family a glimpse of her life as a teenager.

It contained several black and white photos as well as makeup items, a comb, school supplies, and a football game schedule. The purse also held 26 cents which became special mementos for her family.

The school said each of Rumfola Michele’s five kids kept a penny.