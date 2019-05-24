Public’s help needed in 20 year old Colorado unsolved murder case

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help with a decades-old cold case. On May 27, 1999, Dale Williams went missing just north of Telluride. According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Williams, the owner of a body shop in the Western Slope town of Nuclahad, had gone to find a stranded driver who called for help.

Two months later, his 1994 white Ford truck was found in the Dolores River. Leading up to the 20th anniversary of his disappearance, detectives are searching for more clues about the stranded motorist. They told the Cortez Journal, that no clue is too small. The Williams case was also at the center of an “Unsolved Mysteries” episode in 2017.

To report a tip in connection with this case, please call the CBI Grand Junction Regional Office at 970-248-7500.