Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Saturday afternoon briefing

WASHINGTON (Nexstar/AP) — The White House coronavirus task force and President Donald Trump are planning a Saturday afternoon briefing to discuss the latest efforts to combat COVID-19 in the United States.

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control began recommending that Americans cover their faces when leaving home, especially around other people.

The latest guidance suggests that Americans use makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandanas to cover their noses and mouths. Medical-grade masks, especially N95 masks, are to be reserved for those on the front lines of trying to contain the pandemic.

The policy change comes as public health officials are concerned that those without symptoms can spread the virus which causes COVID-19.

President Trump offered assurances of better times and coronavirus tests to oil CEOs at a White House summit Friday, but no firm proposals for easing the industry’s way as the coronavirus pandemic and plunging petroleum prices threaten America’s yearslong fracking boom.

Executives of Chevron, Exxon and other large and medium-size petroleum companies and industry trade groups, as well as Republican lawmakers, met with Trump in hopes of hammering out a U.S. response. Ramped-up oil and gas production from Saudi Arabia and Russia and the economic slump from the coronavirus outbreak have created a global oil glut, dropping oil prices well below $30 a barrel.

