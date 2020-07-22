Pres. Trump to talk about ‘Operation LeGend’ and combating crime in U.S. cities

NATIONAL (KRQE) – President Trump is expected to deliver remarks about “Operation LeGend” at 1:15 p.m.

According to a White House News Briefing, Operation LeGend aims to focus on a federal effort to increase law enforcement presence in cities. Operation LeGend is named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old young boy killed in Kansas City, Missouri while he slept on July 8.

The Associated Press reports that Pres. Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce Wednesday that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales will also be at the briefing. On Monday Gonzales said that the meeting will include a discussion on BCSO’s efforts to combat crime in Albuquerque as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit. The Attorney General launched the initiative in December, sending in more federal agents and federal funding to work with local law enforcement to arrest and prosecute the most dangerous violent offenders. The operation focused on crime in Albuquerque and Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis, and Milwaukee.