Potential breakthrough discovered in cause of vaping illness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Health experts could be getting closer to finding the cause behind the outbreak of vaping-related lung illness.

The CDC announced Friday that vitamin E acetate, combined with THC, might be the cause. They call this a breakthrough in the investigation but says more tests need to be done.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is expected to announce a new policy on vaping products next week. “We have to take care of our kids, most importantly. So we’re going to have an age limit of 21, or so, but we’ll be coming out with something next week very important on vaping,” President Trump said.

E-cigarette maker Juul said this week they will stop selling mint-flavored products because they are attractive to young people. There have now been more than 2,000 cases of severe lung disease linked to vaping documents, and 39 deaths.