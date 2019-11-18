Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

According to station KFOR, police received a call just before 10 a.m. regarding a shooting at the Walmart near Highway 81 and West Plato Road. The station reports that OHP confirmed to KFOR that three people are dead.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.