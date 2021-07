COLORADO (KRQE) – Police say a Colorado man confessed to killing his ex-wife. Dane Kallungi, 38, was arrested last month while at Kirtland Air Force Base after police say he confessed to killing his ex-wife Jepsy. She went missing more than two years ago from Colorado Springs.

Court documents say Kallungi confessed to strangling his wife during a fight and burying her body in Teller County. Authorities are still reportedly searching for her body.