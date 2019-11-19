Police: Oklahoma double-murder suicide was domestic-related

Live Now
Posted:

A member of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation works the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Police say a man confronted his ex-wife and another man in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot, shot and killed them both through the windshield of a car then turned the gun on himself as horrified onlookers ran for cover.

Duncan police identified the shooter in Monday’s attack as 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela, Jr. Also killed were 31-year-old Rebecca Vescio Varela and 39-year-old Aubrey Perkins.

Detective John Byers described the double-murder suicide as the result of a domestic dispute. He says the two victims had exited the Walmart and got into a vehicle when Wbiliado Valera approached and fired multiple rounds from a 9 mm, semi-automatic pistol.

Byers says all three were dead when police arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

