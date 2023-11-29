COLORADO (KRQE) — A police officer and one suspect were killed during a shootout in Cortez, Colorado, on Wednesday morning, according to the Cortez Police Department.

Cortez police said Patrol Sergeant Michael Moran pulled a car over with two people in it on South Broadway at approximately 11:25 a.m. According to Police Chief Vernon Knuckles, the suspect shot Moran during the traffic stop. Police said the suspect fled the scene and headed south of town. The suspect was found near a storage facility down the road where they got into a shootout with officers from the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortez Police Department. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody and later released. Sgt. Moran was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a press conference on Thursday, Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin clarified that there were two suspects in the car but only one suspect was involved in the shooting. Nowlin said no one was arrested in connection to this case. Sheriff Nowlin also said the suspect who shot Sgt. Moran is the suspect who was killed.

Sgt. Moran was a marine for nine years before joining Cortez police. The department said he rose through the ranks to become a K9 officer. Sgt. Moran left behind two daughters.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is looking into Sgt. Moran’s death while another team is investigating the second officer-involved shooting that killed the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 970-565-8441.

Flags in the area have been lowered to half-staff in support of the Cortez Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is collecting donations for Moran’s family. Click this link to donate.