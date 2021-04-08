Police: Multiple people shot in eastern Texas, shooter not in custody

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say multiple people have been hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, and the shooter is not in custody.

Bryan is located 15 minutes from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station, Texas.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said officers from his department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:30 p.m. and found “several victims” at a business, all of which were taken to the hospital. He did not provide an exact count of those injured and didn’t know whether anyone was killed or their conditions.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

James provided an address for where the shooting happened but did not say what type of business is located at 350 Stone City Drive.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School confirmed the school is on lockdown but could not provide more information.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Police asked people to stay away from the business.