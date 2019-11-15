1  of  2
Police find 26 kids behind false wall at Colorado day care

by: Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police who went to a Colorado day care after receiving complaints that the business was housing more children than its license allowed say they found 26 kids behind a false wall that hid the entrance to a basement.

Officers who went to the Play Mountain Place day care in Colorado Springs on Wednesday didn’t find any children at the facility but located the owner at a home on the same property. After hearing noises downstairs, the officers discovered the wall and found two adults and the children, all under 3 years old, inside the finished basement.

Police haven’t indicated that anyone was being held against their will.

The Department of Human Services suspended the day care’s license, but no one has been charged. Play Mountain Place didn’t respond to a phone message Thursday evening.

