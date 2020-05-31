Live Now
Police cars burn, windows shatter as protests roil New York

A protester gestures atop a damaged police vehicle near New York’s Union Square, Saturday May 30, 2020, during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) – Street protests spiraled into New York City’s worst day of unrest in decades Saturday, as fires burned, windows got smashed and dangerous confrontations between demonstrators and officers flared amid crowds of thousands decrying police killings.

A day that began with mostly peaceful marches through Harlem and neighborhoods in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens descended into chaos as night fell. Demonstrators broke windows, hurled objects at officers and torched police vehicles.

Officers sprayed crowds with chemicals, and video showed two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators, knocking several to the ground, after people threw objects at the vehicle.

