Pilot, 3 passengers safe after Navy plane crash in Virginia

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say four people are safe following a crash involving a U.S. Navy plane in Accomack County Monday. State police were alerted about the crash just before 4 p.m. Monday and found the wreckage of the aircraft near a rural intersection in Bloxom.

Police did not say what type of aircraft the plane is or who owns it, but a U.S. Navy Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Beth Baker confirmed the plane is a Navy aircraft. Authorities closed both roads and set up a detour at the intersection during the crash investigation. The county sheriff’s office says state troopers will be the lead agency at the scene.

This is a developing story.