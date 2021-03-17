PHOTOS: President Biden recommits to Good Friday Agreement on St. Patrick’s Day

WASHINGTON (AP/KRQE) – President Joe Biden is marking St. Patrick’s Day with a virtual meeting with Ireland’s prime minister, Taoiseach Michael Martin according to the Associated Press. The president will be recommitting the United States to the Good Friday Agreement.
AP reports the Good Friday Agreement helped to end sectarian violence over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the U.K. New tensions over trade and travel at the Irish border have stemmed from the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.
Wednesday morning the president reportedly attended a morning Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Wilmington, Delaware. Outside the White House, the water fountains ran green in honor of the holiday.