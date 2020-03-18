PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front

1  of  2
by: CURTIS BOOKER

Landscape damage in Bountiful

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here are a few of the photos we’ve received in the newsroom from viewers of damage caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

  • From Amy in Salt Lake City
  • From Wyatt in Magna area
  • From Ali in Kearns
  • Landscape damage in Bountiful
  • From Ali in Kearns
  • From Reporter Hailey Hendricks in building damage in Magna
  • Broken trumpet on Angel moroni Salt Lake Temple
  • Business in downtown Magna
  • Business in downtown Magna

Video from Spencer Hanks at West Valley City Crumble cookie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

