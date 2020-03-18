SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here are a few of the photos we’ve received in the newsroom from viewers of damage caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.
Video from Spencer Hanks at West Valley City Crumble cookie
What others are clicking on:
- Senate passes coronavirus response measure to provide sick leave, free testing; Trump’s signature next
- APS suspends search for new superintendent amid coronavirus
- 10 apps to help you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak
- Safeway, Target, more grocery stores designate shopping time for seniors, vulnerable during pandemic
- PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front