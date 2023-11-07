DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos announced the plan for a new training facility that starts construction in the spring of 2024.

Replacing the over-30-year-old training facility is a three-story, 205,000-square-foot area that’s over 30% bigger than the existing facility.

An overall aerial rendering of the Denver Broncos’ new offices at Centura Health Training Center. Rendering provided by HOK (Courtesy of Denver Broncos)

The headquarters is just west of the current building on the existing Centura Health Training Center campus in Englewood.

The first floor will feature an expanded locker room, sports performance areas and meeting rooms. The second floor will hold football operations while the third floor includes business operations and many staff currently working at Empower Field at Mile High.

The cost, reportedly $175 million, will be covered by the Walton Penner ownership group who invested $100 million into the stadium last year, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The facility plans to open before the 2026 season, but during the two-year construction period, it shouldn’t affect much.

The Broncos plan to go about their day-to-day life the same and the team plans to continue hosting fans at training camp by using temporary seating areas.