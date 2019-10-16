PHOTOS: Democratic debate in Westerville

Tuesday night's presidential debate gives the three Democratic front-runners a chance to answer recent doubts about their campaigns, while nine other candidates — the largest lineup on a single stage — get a new shot at the spotlight in hopes of rising or at least remaining relevant.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been at the top of the crowded field for months but will have to answer persistent though baseless allegations by Republican President Donald Trump of overseas wrongdoing. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has climbed to co-front runner but faces new questions about her biography. And Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is out to prove he has the stamina for hours on stage, less than two weeks after a heart attack forced him to temporarily suspend campaigning.