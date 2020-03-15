PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been tested for coronavirus

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When you think of famous faces who’ve been tested for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson probably come to mind.

Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in stable conditions in an Australian hospital following their diagnoses. The couple used a social media post to thank “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

There are plenty of celebrities and well-known names who have been tested for COVID-19. With the scale of the outbreak, a number of public figures have discussed their health status.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) alongside US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, March 14, 2020. – President Donald Trump says he has taken coronavirus test, no result yet. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announce he had been tested for the coronavirus. It was later announced the president’s test came back negative.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 30: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks over Will Barton III #5 of the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gobert was the first professional basketball player to test positive and turned to social media to apologize publicly for being careless. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2020. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus and did Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attends a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on November 20, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada. – Trudeau unveiled an inward-looking cabinet Wednesday. The prime minister expanded his cabinet to a slightly larger 36 members after the Liberals lost 20 seats on October 21, reducing a once-mighty juggernaut to a minority government. (Photo by Chris Wattie / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS WATTIE/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for the coronavirus. He is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.

