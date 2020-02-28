Petition seeks for major airlines to let parents sit next to their kids for no extra charge

(CBS) – A new online petition is calling on three major airlines to allow parents to be seated with their children at no extra charge.

According to Consumer Reports, many airlines require travelers pay extra to be guaranteed a seat next to children under 13. Anna Laitin, director of financial policy at Consumer Reports, says “The base expectation should be that kids and their parents sit together without paying extra to do so.”

The company launched an online petition, which has already garnered over 90,000 signatures, demanding airlines stop separating families. Laitin says the move not only poses a security concern but a safety one. “We’ve been hearing growing concerns about abusive behavior by passengers, and children seated alone, we don’t know who they’re seated next to,” says Laitin.

While a number of airlines charge extra for family seating, the online petition specifically calls out American Airlines, United, and Delta for their policies, urging them to put safety before profits.

United, Delta, and American Airlines tell CBS News they already have policies in place to ensure children sit next to an accompanying adult. But the companies did not specifically address the demand they stop charging parents for seating changes.

Parents who spoke with CBS News say no airline should put a price on keeping families together.