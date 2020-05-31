People gather in Akron to protest police violence

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– People gathered in Akron Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan addressed the crowd expressing his anger at the situation. He also encouraged the protesters to be peaceful.

The Mayor of Akron rules. He just came down to the protest and said he supports it and that we need to vote all the racists out of office. pic.twitter.com/24Cj4iHEGA — Tyler Brown (@ImTylerBrown) May 30, 2020

George Lloyd protest, happening now in Akron, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/kNJbL9D7j4 — Richard Steigmann-Gall (@Notorious_RSG) May 30, 2020

The crowd dispersed shortly after 2 p.m. Police donned riot gear after a water bottle was thrown, causing most people to leave the area.

Roads in the immediate area of downtown Akron were closed to traffic starting at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. The closure is indefinite. Akron police said anyone coming downtown this weekend should park outside the barricades, then proceed on foot.

#Akron #ohio plow trucks now blocking the streets around the police station, a few businesses downtown have decided not to open because of the demonstrations. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/4RTOpAtDZD — Jacquie (@Jacquie98616222) May 30, 2020

A second demonstration is planned for Saturday evening. The Walk for Justice starts at the Second Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Organizers of the 1.5-mile walk encourage people to wear masks and black T-shirt, and maintain social distancing.

Other rallies are planned for Cleveland and Columbus. There was a protest in Canton Friday night.

