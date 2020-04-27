Pentagon declassifies 3 Navy videos showing ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pentagon on Monday released a series of previously classified videos taken by Navy pilots showing “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The videos consist of one video taken in November 2004 and two more that were captured in January 2015, according to a Pentagon statement. The videos have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized leaks in 2007 and 2017. “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

The 2004 incident occurred about 100 miles out in the Pacific Ocean, according to a 2017 New York Times article. The two 2015 incidents include footage of objects moving rapidly through the air. In one of the videos, you can see the object racing through the sky and beginning to rotate in midair.

(Video above shows an unidentified object seen in footage captured by the Navy in 2004. Video released by Defense Department)

According to the another 2017 New York Times article, five Navy pilots who spotted the objects say they had a series of interactions with unidentified aircraft during training missions in 2014 and 2015 along the East Coast.

The Pentagon has released the videos in order to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that had been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.” Also according to the department’s statement, the aerial phenomena that were observed in the videos remain characterized as unidentified.

(Video above is footage released by Defense Department showing an object speeding over the ocean in January 2015.)