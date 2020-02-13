Passenger claims man repeatedly punches her seat on flight for leaning back

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, economy class seating is shown on a new United Airlines Boeing 787-9 undergoing final configuration and maintenance work at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(KRQE)- A woman on an American Airlines flight tried to kick back and relax but the man behind her wasn’t having any of it. Wendi Williams was flying from New Orleans to Charlotte when she leaned her seat back to catch some shut-eye.

The man sitting behind her asked if she could lean her seat forward because he was eating. She obliged and then leaned her seat back once he was finished.

That did not sit well with the man. He allegedly began incessantly punching the back of her seat as the incident was captured on video. When Williams notified the flight attendant, she says they sympathized more with the man because he was at the very back of the plane which was more cramped and didn’t have the option for him to lean his chair back.

Williams posted the video on Twitter and the response has been split down the middle as to who is right and who is wrong.