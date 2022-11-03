FLORIDA (KRQE) – A stranded woman is lucky to be alive after a paramotor pilot spotted her during a flight. The pilot, Cristiano Piquet was soaring over southern Florida when he spotted something in the canal.
Flying closer, Piquet then noticed that it was a car becoming submerged in water and a person nearby screaming for help. Piquet, with the help of a neighbor, pulled the woman to safety.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be okay.