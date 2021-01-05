Pandemic postpones Mark Redwine trial

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the trial for Mark Redwine, a father who is accused of murdering his son. Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit.

A judge declared a mistrial in November of 2020 after the District Attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney. Dylan’s partial remains were found the following summer according to the Durango Herald.

Since Redwine was arrested in July 2017, there have been numerous delays and postponements. A new trial date was set for later this month, but because of COVID-19 concerns, the judge decided to set a new trial for April 12.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES