Pandemic postpones Mark Redwine trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the trial for Mark Redwine, a father who is accused of murdering his son. Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit.

A judge declared a mistrial in November of 2020 after the District Attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney. Dylan’s partial remains were found the following summer according to the Durango Herald.

Since Redwine was arrested in July 2017, there have been numerous delays and postponements. A new trial date was set for later this month, but because of COVID-19 concerns, the judge decided to set a new trial for April 12.

