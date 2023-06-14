EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – Over 100 pounds of methamphetamine were found at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an inspection of the vehicle yielded 111 pounds of the drugs broken up into 99 bundles on June 11.

An SUV, occupied by two U.S. citizens, arrived from Mexico. When they were referred to a secondary inspection, which included a canine team and an X-ray exam, the meth was found in the SUV’s gas tank.

The drugs and vehicle were seized by border patrol agents. The SUV was driven by a 47-year-old woman and the passenger was a 47-year-old man. They were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.