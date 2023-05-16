(KRQE) — Have you been to every Meow Wolf? If so, you have another one to cross off your list this summer. The company announced the opening date of its newest exhibition.

So far, the Meow Wolf has multiple locations: Convergence Station in Denver, House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, and Omega Mart in Las Vegas. The new location will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, and it’s called The Real Unreal.

The Real Unreal opens on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. The exhibition has more than 30 rooms for visitors to explore.

“When participants step into The Real Unreal, they start a cosmic odyssey where surprises await around every corner, and each discovery sparks its own story,” said Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director Dale Sheehan, “Every element in the exhibition weaves together a tapestry of characters, stories, and worlds. The creative energy of The Real Unreal extends beyond the physical, and leads to a potential unlimited host of cosmic side-effects.”

Over 100 artists and fabricators worked on the project.

“It’s an exciting moment to share the news of our opening date for The Real Unreal. The exhibition has been in the works for years and takes a bold step forward in our evolution of art and storytelling,” said Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa, “As we pursue sustainable and thoughtful expansion, we are beyond excited to bring our unique brand of wonder unveiling this next chapter of the Meow Wolf universe and look forward to having new participants experience Meow Wolf.”

General admission for The Real Unreal is $50 per adult and $45 per child.