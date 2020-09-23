Online business creates songs made to order

NATIONAL (CBS) When Kate moved to Music City to pursue her dream, she didn’t expect to be creating custom songs at home. “It’s definitely different from what first grade me what thinking when I picked up a guitar and was like ‘I’m going to be Hanna Montana,’ but it’s still pretty fun,” said Kate.

She’s about to graduate from Belmont University as a songwriter and it’s a tough time for people in the music industry since COVID-19 has disrupted their livelihood. That’s why some artists are making personalized songs to pay the bills.

“Well Songlourious has been my saving grace, I haven’t had to do Uber or any other app like that, I get to do one which is my favorite thing which is songwriting,” said Kate.

Her favorite so far is “Mary’s Song” which is about a grandmother in Ireland. “I truly believe that music is a service to people and so this isn’t exactly my artistry, my voice, but it fulfills that part of me that wants to make people feel something.”

Right now, Kate is making between $400 and $500 a week depending on which song she picks. “And then I’m like okay, this song is three minutes, it’s this much for the job, and it’s about ya know Steve’s pet squirrel.”

A custom song is a unique gift that people certainly won’t forget. “It’s the pen pals of the modern day where you feel connected even though you’re far apart.