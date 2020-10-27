One Good Thing: Wickedly creative pandemic trick-or-treating

Julie Schirmer shows off the decorated slingshot she’ll use to deliver candy from a distance at her home in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The favorite American festivity of Halloween trick-or-treating is being tested by the pandemic, and people are rising to the challenge in creative ways that are both safe and fun. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Julie Schirmer demonstrates the slingshot she’ll use to deliver Halloween candy from afar at her home in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The favorite American festivity of Halloween trick-or-treating is being tested by the pandemic, and people are rising to the challenge in creative ways that are both safe and fun. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Julie Schirmer sits at her home in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with the decorated slingshot she’ll use to deliver bagged, sanitized candy bars on Halloween. The favorite American festivity of Halloween trick-or-treating is being tested by the pandemic, and people are rising to the challenge in creative ways that are both safe and fun. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Pirate-themed Halloween decorations are seen at the home of Carol McCarthy, reminding people to be safe while trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Palmyra, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Carol McCarthy sends candy down the candy chute that she will use to give out treats to socially-distant trick-or-treaters on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Palmyra, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Carol McCarthy looks down the candy chute that she will use to give out treats to socially-distant trick-or-treaters on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Palmyra, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Carol McCarthy poses next to pirate-themed Halloween decorations reminding people to mask up while trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Palmyra, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Halloween decorations are seen at the home of Carol McCarthy, reminding people to be safe while trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Palmyra, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

CINCINNATI (NEXSTAR) — The favorite American festivity of Halloween trick-or-treating is being tested by the pandemic, and people are rising to the challenge in creative ways that are both safe and fun.

Dropping candy down a 7-foot chute. Flinging family-size candy bars to them via mini-catapults, “Game of Thrones” style. Or scattering candy at social distances across the front yard, or putting it in Easter egg containers.

In Dallas, one woman made her own version of the chute that she dubbed the “candy slide.”

Candy company’s are joining in the creativity, with Reese’s sending out a remote-controlled robotic door to roll through neighborhoods and dispense king-size — “because why not?” — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The National Retail Federation’s surveys indicate Halloween spending and participation will be down a little this year. But it reports that many of those who are participating plan to spend more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has this guidance for Halloween revelers:

Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

See more from the CDC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.