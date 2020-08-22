Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating three-vehicle fatal crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Friday, August 21st on the US52 near the Scioto-Lawrence county line at 9:47 p.m.

According to a press release sent out by the state highway patrol, authorities are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash claimed the life of Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, Ohio, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, the driver in another vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the third vehicle involved which had five occupants all 18 years of age.