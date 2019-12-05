Shooter identified as U.S. Sailor, injured 3 before killing self at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The report came in at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor, according to Pearl Harbor.

Officials said that he reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers, before killing himself.

According to Queen’s Medical, they have one male victim receiving treatment in guarded condition. Pali Momi and Tripler Army Medical Center also each have a victim but did not disclose their condition.

The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

Officials said that the base security and the Navy investigative services are investigating the scene. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, according to officials.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH were closed. The lockdown was later lifted and all gates were reopened around 4 p.m.

The public was advised to avoid heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

The incident also prompted the lockdown of three schools, according to the Department of Education. The schools were Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary.

Following the incident, Hawaii Governor David Ige released a statement:

I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting. Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary. GOV. DAVID IGE

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

