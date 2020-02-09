NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

This photo provided by the New York Police Department shows a police van with a bullet hole above the door handle after a shooting in the Bronx borough of New York on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday night in what Commissioner Dermot Shea called “an assassination attempt.” (New York Police Department via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City’s police commissioner says an officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx in “an assassination attempt.”

Commissioner Dermot Shea says two uniformed officers were sitting in a police van on Saturday night when a man engaged them in conversation and then pulled out a gun “without provocation.”

The man fired multiple shots, striking one officer in the chin and neck. Shea says the officer is “lucky to be alive” and is expected to make a full recovery.

The commissioner indicated that no one was in custody, but said police had a description of the shooter.