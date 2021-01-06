Numbers drawn in $447 million Mega Millions jackpot

National

by: WJW and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)– The Mega Millions jackpot was at $447 million when the winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night. The cash option is $339.6 million. The winning numbers are 20, 43, 51, 55, and 57, with the Mega Ball 4.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million with the next drawing Wednesday night.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES