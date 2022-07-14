NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Transportation Safety Board announced the driver of the pickup truck in a fatal crash that involved a van with the University of Southwest women and men’s golf teams was not a 13-year-old boy, as was earlier proposed. The NTSB says it was actually his 38-year-old father, according to their preliminary report.

At a media briefing on March 17, the NTSB claimed the driver of the pickup was a 13-year-old boy, which was based on information available at the time. Along with DNA test results that identified the father as the driver, postcrash toxicology tests show methamphetamine was in the blood of the driver.

The crash happened back on March 15, 2022, when a 2007 Dodge pickup truck, carrying two people, crossed the centerline on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 and crashed head-on into a 2017 Ford transit van. The van carried eight golf team members from the university located in Hobbs. The teams’ coach drove the van.

Both people in the pickup truck died in the crash, along with the driver and six of the student-athletes in the van. The remaining two passengers were seriously injured.