North Carolina couple takes to skies for gender reveal

A North Carolina couple took their gender reveal to new heights

The father-to-be dove head first into fatherhood and into the gender reveal all while donning a pink and blue jumpsuit. Timothy Goodwin jumped out of the plane and when he reached the ground, smoek erupted into pink clouds.

Goodwin’s fiancee, Angela Hewett, apparently wasn’t very thrilled with the idea as it was Goodwin’s first time skydiving. The company used for the stunt, Skydive Coastal Carolinas had received a sonogram of the couple’s child and selected the correct color of smoke based on it.

