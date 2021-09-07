Non-profit organization honors fallen Texas first responders

MARLIN, Texas – Texas Brotherhood Ride rode through Marlin Monday afternoon, honoring fallen first responders. This year is unlike other years – they will honor all first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Texas last year. “What we do, we ride for police officers and firefighters who had been paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty,” says Craig Brouillette, of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Their journey began in Houston, Texas, and they will ride to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “Today we’re doing good. The team gets stronger and stronger every day. We have a lot of experience, cycles in here. All these cyclists are great,” says Brouillette.

They are traveling over 1,000 miles to remember those they have lost in the line of duty. They intend to bring awareness to and encourage continued support for all first responders. “Tomorrow’s a 100-mile day, and each day we go from 80 to 100 miles, and we’ll end up in Colorado Springs on September the 17th,” says Brouillette.

Their motto is “Texas never forgets fire, police, and EMS.”

“The families, whenever their first year they had the tragedy, they think we forgot. So about a year later, we come around and they say, ‘No, we did not forget about you,'” says Brouillette.

The cyclists come from cities all over Texas, creating a bond with one another. “A great group of guys. They all have a different story. They all do it for a different reason,” says Matthew Deemer, of the Round Rock Fire Department.

In 2020, Texas lost over 105 first responders – which includes COVID exposures, medical events, gunfire, accident responding, and being struck by a car on the scene. “Every day, one rider wears a jersey from the past. And so, the riders are the people who had fallen in the past. They’ll never be forgotten,” says Rob Goldstraw, of the Houston Fire Department.

