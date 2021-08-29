NM Red Cross volunteers head to Gulf Coast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico chapter of the American Red Cross has deployed volunteers to the Gulf Coast to help the communities already affected by Hurricane Ida. These disaster responders are providing shelter, food, emotional support, health services, and recovery resources.

Officials say there are more volunteers on the way on standby, waiting out the storm. But they anticipate needing extra help over the next few months.

They’re encouraging people to also reach out to the group “Vo-Ad,” which stands for Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters. “There’s a multitude of organizations so people can find what they’re looking for and what they’d like to do. So, some people want to use chainsaws and clear roads, Red Cross does a lot of sheltering,” said Doug Keaty, American Red Cross Community Volunteer Partner.

The Red Cross has a total of 600 volunteers nationwide already on the way and staged along the Gulf Coast. Those interested in helping or making a donation to the relief effort can do so online.